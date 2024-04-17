Cyprus Shipping Chamber calls for release of seafarers held by Iranian forces

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) this week joined forces with other international and regional maritime organisations in demanding the immediate release of 25 innocent seafarers.

The crew, aboard the Portuguese-flagged container ship “MSC Aries,” was apprehended on April 13, 2024, by Iranian forces in the waters off Fujairah, UAE.

In a statement, the CSC vehemently condemned the seizure of the “MSC Aries,” labelling it a “blatant violation of international law and an attack on the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation”.

“Our thoughts are with the unjustly detained seafarers and their families, as their well-being remains our utmost priority,” the chamber stated.

In addition, the chamber stressed that “innocent seafarers and the international shipping industry should not fall victim to political tensions“, adding that “therefore, both the crew and the vessel must be released immediately”.

Source: Cyprus Mail