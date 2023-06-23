Cyprus Shipping Chamber honours World Seafarers’ Day with blood donation

In commemoration of World Seafarers’ Day, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) this week organised its first blood donation event of the year, a tradition it has maintained for the past 30 years.

The event took place on June 20, 2023, at the reception hall of the Saint George Havouzas Church in Limassol, and saw the participation of numerous personnel from member shipping companies.

According to a statement by the chamber, “recognising the need to ensure an adequate blood supply, the organisation actively contributes by mobilising volunteer blood donors from the maritime industry, with a focus on safeguarding the health of the citizens of Cyprus”.

It is worth noting that through past voluntary blood donation drives organised by the chamber, over 3,300 units of blood have been collected, a contribution recognised by the Coordinating Committee for Blood Donation in the Limassol district.

The blood donation event took place in anticipation of the upcoming World Seafarers’ Day, internationally celebrated on June 25.

“Under the auspices of the Deputy Minister of Shipping, the initiative highlights the maritime industry’s appreciation for seafarers while emphasising their crucial role in global shipping,” the chamber concluded.

