Cyprus Shipping Chamber supports call for earmarking of EU ETS revenues

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) says it fully supports last week’s joint call by European maritime stakeholders on Member States and the European Parliament to earmark the revenues generated from the inclusion of the shipping sector in the EU ETS (Emissions Trading System) for the maritime sector.

The call was made in a joint statement by ECSA, the Advanced Biofuels Coalition, CLECAT, CLIA, ESPO, eFuel Alliance, ENMC, ESC, EWABA, FEPORT and SEA Europe. It urged that earmarked revenues should aim to lower the price gap with clean fuels, to finance R&D and innovation and the scale-up and deployment of clean energy and technologies on board and on shore.

The statement also called for investments in port infrastructure, connection to the grid, energy storage and deployment of renewables to be supported, along training, upskilling and reskilling of maritime workers is key to meet the EU climate targets.

CSC adds that it finds it “evident that decarbonisation of the maritime sector will only be achieved” if revenues are earmarked to support shipping’s decarbonisation in the above ways requested by the European maritime stakeholders.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Chamber