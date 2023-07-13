Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes IMO’s ‘ambitious’ new decarbonisation targets

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) welcomes the decisions taken last week at the meeting of the 80th Session of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC80), on the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (2023 IMO GHG Strategy), that will see the shipping industry reach a net-zero GHG emissions target by 2050.

CSC says the targets set in the Strategy are ambitious and the real challenge now starts. Developing the measures that will see the shipping industry reach both the set 2030 and 2040 checkpoint targets and the overall 2050 net-zero GHG emissions target, will require hard work and expert input to ensure that, while the measures will achieve the targets, at the same time they will also be pragmatic and implementable to allow the shipping industry to continue to serve the world economy and global progress on the way to achieving the 2050 target.

The CSC says it will now concentrate on providing input on the IMO work to develop the necessary measures.

The Chamber participated at MEPC80, with its Marine Manager, Mr. Alexandros Josephides, as part of the Shipping Deputy Ministry delegation, whom the CSC thanks and congratulates for their cooperation and active participation in the deliberations of MEPC80.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Chamber