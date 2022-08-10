Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry Engages Consortium To Accelerate Digitalization

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) has signed a new contract with the CSC consortium which combines Cellock Ltd, SignalGenerix Ltd and Computer Resources International (Luxemburg) S.A following a successful tender process. This agreement, with a total value of €1,682,000, marks the start of a digital transformation of Cyprus shipping to support the concept of a “one-stop shop” for all of Cyprus SDM’s services, through a dedicated project funded by European Union Recovery and Resilience Facility Program.

Cyprus recognizes that efficiency is key to delivering a best-in-class service and will evolve its procedures to be more advanced, but less complicated; more automated, but no less human. The project will accelerate Cyprus’ long term SEAChange 2030 strategy by digitizing all services provided by the Maritime Administration. This includes creating a paperless environment and the framework conditions necessary to support the integration of all SDM business units. Vessel registration will be simplified, as well as streamlining the issuance of seafarer certificates.

The consortium will focus on creating seamless processes based on lean business practices and complete software solutions to support the SD to consistency deliver operational excellence, providing reliable services with efficient operating costs, and offering minimum inconvenience to customers. All SDM employees will use intelligent process automation to achieve this.

Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Vassilios Demetriades, commented:

“Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry SDM has always been focused on providing an effective, efficient and quality service to support the maritime industry. As part of our SEAChange 2030 strategy, the complete digitization of the Services of the Shipping Deputy Ministry is a strategic priority. From electronic verification of registry certificates to registration applications, and online submission of required documents, Cyprus is reducing administrative burdens, document handling costs, and enabling document access to all relevant parties in real time. This is an important step in shaping the one-stop-shipping-shop framework to meet the requests of the shipping industry. We look forward to continuing to get feedback on our services, progress our long term strategy, and update and create new procedures to enhance our flag.”

The consortium is expected to begin the relevant processes for the implementation of the project immediately, which will be fully aligned with the broader effort made by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy to digitize the overall services provided by the Cyprus Public Sector. The transformation is expected to be fully implemented by early 2024.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM)