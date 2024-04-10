Cyprus Shipping to be promoted in Tokyo

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping will participate in the ‘Sea Japan’ international shipping exhibition in Tokyo, from April 10 to 12.

In an announcement, it said that ‘Sea Japan’, an international maritime exhibition, which is held every two years, has established itself among the most important such exhibitions in Asia. The exhibition, first held in 1994, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and it is expected to be the largest ever, with about 600 exhibitors from 30 countries. Visitors war expected to exceed 20,000.

The deputy ministry will have an exhibition stand together with the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry to promote the advantages of Cypriot shipping, the registration of ships under the Cypriot flag, the Cypriot Tonnage Tax System, as well as provide information on all the services offered by the Deputy Ministry. Cyprus will be presented as a developed Maritime Centre and the Cypriot Flag as a flag of quality and reliability.

The deputy ministry also participated in the Cyprus Business Forum organised in Tokyo on Tuesday.

