Cyprus to launch one-stop shipping centre on Monday

The one-stop-shop shipping centre, operating within the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, is slated to commence its operations on Monday, November 20, according to an announcement released this week.

Following a Cabinet session earlier this week, during which the centre’s functionality was reviewed, Hadjimanoli highlighted the ministry’s objective of gradually expanding its services.

This expansion aims to centralise all transactions related to shipping with governmental departments and services under the centre’s jurisdiction.

Every Monday, the centre, situated within the ministry’s offices in Limassol, will receive applications necessitating physical presence for biometric data collection.

These applications concern the issuance of registration certificates for citizens of EU countries employed in Cyprus by shipping companies.

Additionally, applications for residency permits for non-EU family members of EU citizens employed by shipping companies will also be processed.

Moreover, the centre will accept applications for renewals of temporary distribution and employment permits in Cyprus for third-country nationals employed by shipping companies.

It will also facilitate the settlement of residence for family members of third-country nationals employed by shipping companies.

Hadjimanoli further stated that the service would cater to all shipping companies and entities whose activities are maritime-related and headquartered in Cyprus.

The initiative, she explained, is being executed in close collaboration with the Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Ministry of Interior, which has provided the necessary expertise, IT equipment, and personnel.

Effectively, through this service, the ministry aims to streamline processes for interested companies.

Under the current scenario, these companies would have to schedule appointments at the Civil Registry and Migration Department and travel to Nicosia to conclude the necessary processes, for which a single day might not be sufficient.

The primary objective of the centre, she emphasised, is to broaden the scope of maritime industry matters.

This move aligns with the strategy to centralise all maritime-related transactions, falling under the jurisdiction of other governmental departments and ministries, to be processed by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

According to Hadjimanoli, the continuous enhancement of the ministry’s services remains a top priority.

She explained that this aligns with President Christodoulides’ governance programme, supporting the maritime industry as a pivotal pillar contributing significantly to the country’s GDP.

Finally, it was noted that the ministry is steering policies and actions that serve its strategy of providing quality services.

