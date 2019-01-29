Cyprus turns to education to help grow maritime sector

The Cyprus shipping sector is turning to education in order to invest in the workforce needed for the growing maritime cluster, that has positioned the Cyprus flag as the 11th biggest registry in the world and among the top three ship-management hubs.

Already, the shipping sector directly employs 9,000 people or 3% of its entire official labour force, said Deputy Shipping Minister Natasa Pilides, adding that her recently established junior ministry oversees three maritime schools in Cyprus.

“These academies have enrolled 300 students, half of whom are Cypriot, and we want them to include more classes in English in order to attractive overseas students,” Pilides said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s refurbished offices in Limassol on Friday, Pilides said that the prospects for the Cyprus maritime schools is to promote marine professions in order to feed the shipping companies, while plans are also being explored to induct maritime training in the technical high schools.

