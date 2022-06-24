D-Marin Commits To Coastal Cleanups Near Its Marinas In Croatia, Greece And Turkey

D-Marin, a socially-responsible operator of premium yacht marinas, has pledged its commitment to organise beach cleanups near its marinas in Croatia, Greece and Turkey.

Areti Priovolou, Health, Safety and Environment Officer at D-Marin, said: “Care for the environment is both a passion and principle of ours at D-Marin and we have robust environmental and social responsibility policies in place. We have pledged to devote efforts to protect the landscape and wildlife surrounding our marinas and the beach cleanups are a great example of our commitments in action. There is nothing more likely to inspire change than to see in person the vast quantities of rubbish collected from our coastlines.

“We can all play our part to ensure we have cleaner, healthier beaches and oceans for everyone to enjoy, and we encourage our employees, local community, other businesses and environmental groups to join us and support our efforts.”

D-Marin’s beach cleanups have already begun in earnest at some of its marinas, with some 14 cubic metres of rubbish removed from the sea by a team at its Mandalina marina in Croatia. Others are set to take place over the coming weeks. Teams made up of local volunteers, D-Marin staff and in some cases, representatives from local environmental protection associations have helped collect kilos of waste from nearby beaches and seabeds, with even more set to be cleared.

Beach cleanups are an effective way to reduce the amount of pollution that reaches the oceans where it can cause harm to wildlife. They unite communities by providing a shared goal to tackle an issue that impacts everyone. They raise awareness and galvanize people to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives to reduce the amount of waste they produce, recycle wherever possible and help prevent pollution building up in the first place.

The beach cleanups are planned around D-Marin’s Borik, Dalmacija, Mandalina and Tribunj marinas in Croatia, Gouvia, Lefkas and Zea marinas in Greece, and Didim, Göcek and Turgutreis marinas in Turkey.

Source: D-Marin