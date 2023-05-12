Dachser to establish a joint venture in Japan

Dachser has signed a joint venture agreement with the Japanese logistics company Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., Ltd. “DACHSER Japan K.K.” will open its first office in Tokyo at the end of 2023.

As part of Dachser’s global network, the Japanese location will offer air and sea transport and will be connected to Dachser’s broad overland transport network in Europe. Yves Larquemin, Managing Director Dachser South Korea, will be taking on the additional role of leading DACHSER Japan.

“We are delighted to be taking the next step of our development in the Japanese market,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics. “Customers in Japan and worldwide looking for reliable and resilient door-to-door services will benefit from Dachser’s logistics expertise, comprehensive global network, and advanced digital information systems.”

“Japan is the world’s third-largest economy and a key player in the automotive and electronics industries. There is also enormous business potential for pharmaceutical and medical products. The combination of sector-specific expertise and globally connected services means that we can offer our customers logistics that adds value,” says Yves Larquemin, future Managing Director DACHSER Japan and DACHSER South Korea.

Source: Dachser