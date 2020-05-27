Dacoma’s anti-heel swing keel passes maiden voyage test

For the first time ever, a vessel has sailed using an airfilled keel that automatically limits heeling. Dacoma’s unique swing keel was put to the test under a Tuco-vessel in Faaborg Harbor with only its inventor on board. An airfilled keel, which swings in tune with the waves and counteracts heeling, has completed its maiden voyage underneath a 7 m hull from the Tuco shipyard. Known as Airkeel, the swing keel has been developed by the Danish firm Dacoma. Drawing 1,5 m below the boat, the keel’s lower part is a hollow, oblong compartment filled with air.

The keel automatically swings from side to side. Its movements are controlled by the keel’s computer and by software also developed by Dacoma. Following just over a year of patenting, funding, development and lab testing, it was time to take Dacoma’s keel out where it belongs: At sea. Faaborg Harbor, on the island of Funen, set the scene for this world premiere. Dacoma and Tuco Marine Group, based in Svendborg and Faaborg respectively, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to test the Airkeel on fast ProZero-type workboats.

In the shipyard, Tuco had cut a hole in the bottom of the boat and together with Dacoma mounted the Airkeel. Earlier the vessel had been dipped into the harbor waters to verify its balance. Now it was time for the first cast off. At noon, inventor and Dacoma founder Arnd Baurichter climbed on bord and started the outboard engine. ”It was a big moment, when I sailed away from the slings, but immediately I felt safe at the boat’s movements. It sailed just as expected. The only unusual thing was that the boat didn’t heel over, when I turned and swung around – but that’s exactly what the software adjusts in order to make things as stable and comfortable as possible,” says Arnd Baurichter. Hundreds of parameter-data recorded by the computer during the 30 minute harbor trip have been analyzed during the past few weeks. Bottom line: The swing keel behaved as planned.

”When I did a 360 degree turn, the keel swung by only 5 degrees to prevent heeling, but that was at quite a slow speed,” says Baurichter. The analysis also shows that more testing of the system’s power consumption and course stability is needed in order to finetune it. ”From the beginning, the system batteries have been overdimensioned, but we need to optimize that. Power usage and weight are important parameters when it comes to commercializing the system,” says Baurichter. During the next few weeks, the test hull with its swing keel will sit in the yard. At the next launch, the keel will demonstrate how it reacts to waves outside the harbor in waters South of Funen. The project takes place within the Maritime Cluster of South Funen, with support from the Danish Maritime Fund and the Innovation Fund.

