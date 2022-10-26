Daewoo Shipbuilding Adding Smart Ship Solution to Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. is building an eco-friendly wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) that is equipped with smart ship features.

The company signed a contract with Monaco-headquartered maritime player Eneti Inc. last week to add its smart ship system to a WTIV being built at the company’s Okpo shipyard on Geoje Island, southeastern South Korea.

It is the first time that smart technology has been employed in the offshore plant industry.

The solution, named DSME Smartship Solutions (DS4), supports safe sailing by detecting nearby vessels and the surrounding environment and offers a rational course of navigation based on real-time monitoring of the ship’s operation collected in big data.

Source: Korea Bizwire