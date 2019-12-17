Daewoo Shipbuilding bags $160m order for 2 ships

Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine & Engineering Co., the world’s second-largest shipbuilder by orders, said Tuesday that it has secured a $160-million order to build two liquefied petroleum gas carriers.

Under the deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding will build two very large gas carriers for Avance Gas Holding Ltd., the company said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said the two carriers, each with a capacity of 91,000 cubic meters, will be delivered to the Bermuda-based company by the first quarter of 2022.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $6.11 billion for 33 vessels so far this year, achieving 73 percent of its annual target of $8.37 billion.

Source: Yonhap