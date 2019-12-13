Daewoo Shipbuilding bags $200m offshore facility order from Chevron

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., the world’s third-largest shipbuilder by orders, said Friday it has received a $200 million offshore facility order from a US oil major.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it will build the hull of a semi-submersible floating production unit for Chevron Corp. and said it is expected to be delivered by 2022, the company said in a statement.

The deal marks the first in five years that the shipyard clinched a contract to build an offshore facility.

The offshore facility will be stationed in the Gulf of Mexico and have a daily production capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil, it said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding expects the latest order will help keep its shipyard operating. Its previous offshore facility order was won in 2014.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $5.95 billion so far this year to build 31 vessels, achieving 71 percent of its annual target of $8.37 billion.

Source: Yonhap