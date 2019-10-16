Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 904 bln-won order for 5 container ships

Recent News

  

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipyard, said it has secured an order worth 903.9 billion won (US$763 million) to build five container vessels.

Under the deal with an unidentified customer, Daewoo Shipbuilding will deliver the vessels by August 2021, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

Daewoo Shipbuilding posted sales of 4.2 trillion won and an operating profit of 394.4 billion won in the first half of the year.
Source: Yonhap

