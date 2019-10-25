Daewoo Shipbuilding develops home-grown shaft generator motor system

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Thursday it has developed a home-grown shaft generator motor (SGM) system with its local partners.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it signed a deal with co-developers C&A Electric Co. and Hyosung Heavy Industries Co. on Wednesday to commercialize their SGM system after completing a three-year development project.

An SGM produces power using the rotation of the propeller shaft of the main engine, reducing gas emissions and saving fuel costs.

With countries adopting strict environmental regulations, Daewoo Shipbuilding said customer demand for SGMs has been rising. Localized SGM systems will allow the company to install them on the vessels at lower cost, according to Daewoo Shipbuilding.

“It’s meaningful that we are able to provide environment-friendly solutions with South Korean parts companies,” Daewoo Shipbuilding said. “Starting with this product, we believe many environment-friendly technologies and types of equipment can be localized.”

Source: Yonhap