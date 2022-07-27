Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering management offers public apology for recent strike

The management of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) on Tuesday apologized to the public for the recent strike by its subcontractors and said that it will take the lead in creating fundamental improvements and a new cooperation model.

DSME’s CEO Park Doo-sun and other executives issued a joint apology to the public Tuesday. “As the management, we feel deeply responsible for the situation surrounding the strike at this time and bow our head in apology,” read the apology.

“Due to the strike by DSME’s subcontractors that lasted for 51 days, the launch of DSME’s Dock 1 was delayed for five weeks in an unprecedented situation,” the apology by DSME’s management read. “The damage, including the company’s losses, was enormous, and the impact was very large in all directions. We also acknowledge the concerns about the Korean shipbuilding industry due to the lowered trust of overseas customers.”

The management said that it will take the recent events as a lesson and come up with ways to improve and a win-win cooperation model to work better together with its subcontractors.

“We will listen with humility to the voices and suggestions of all walks of life to improve our management,” the company’s apology read. “We will also work together with all members of our company to minimize damage caused by process delays and quickly restore customer trust through active new contract activities with domestic and overseas shipping companies.”

