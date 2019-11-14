Daewoo Shipbuilding suffers 296 bln-won net loss in Q3 on one-off costs

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net loss of 296.4 billion won (US$253 million) due to one-off costs.

Daewoo Shipbuilding’s net losses for the three months ending Sept. 30 narrowed from 323.9 billion won deficit a year ago, but the result is still a disappointing turnaround from the two previous quarters when the company stayed in the black.

The shipbuilder also posted an operating loss of 256.3 billion won in the July-September period, marking its first loss in seven quarters. Sales dipped 11.4 percent on-year to 1.94 trillion won.

Daewoo Shipbuilding blamed its poor performance on one-off costs related to a drill ship order cancellation and increased fixed costs.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has so far won orders for 26 vessels worth $5.35 billion this year, achieving 64 percent of its annual target of $8.37 billion.

Source: Yonhap