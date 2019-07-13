Daewoo Shipbuilding teams up with MAN-ES for digitalization of ship engines

Recent News

  
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with global engine makers to boost its effort to build smart ships.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it will join hands with German-based MAN Energy Solutions SE and South Korea’s HSD Engine Co. to research digitalization of ship engines. They will work on making systems that can check conditions of engines and provide data in real time, according to the shipbuilder.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said the partnership is a part of its efforts to develop smart ships that use various information and communication technologies.
Source: Yonhap

