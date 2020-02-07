Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 337 bln-won oil tanker deal from Norway

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., the world’s third-largest shipbuilder by order value, said Friday it has received a 337 billion-won (US$284 million) deal from Norway to build two oil tankers.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has signed a contract with Norway’s Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS to deliver two 124,000-ton oil tankers by Aug. 18, 2022, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to achieve $7.21 billion worth of orders in 2020, up from $6.88 billion orders last year.

Source: Yonhap