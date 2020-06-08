Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 900 bln-won order from Europe

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Monday it has won a 900 billion-won (US$748 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) barges from a European company.

The floating LNG barges are a facility to tranship LNG from LNG icebreakers to LNG carriers.

The LNG barges to be built by Daewoo Shipbuilding will be located in the area between Murmansk and the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia and used as a way station for LNG carriers, the company said.

The emblem of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in front of its Seoul Office (Yonhap)

The LNG barges will be delivered to the area by the end of 2022, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The deal includes an option to build two additional LNG barges, it added.

So far this year, the shipbuilder has bagged six orders, including two LNG barges, one LNG floating storage regasification unit, two shuttle tankers and one very large crude carrier, worth a total of $1.43 billion.

Source: Yonhap