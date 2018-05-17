Daewoo Shipbuilding wins US$260 mil ship order

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a leading South Korean shipbuilder, said Wednesday it has clinched a US$260 million deal to build three oil carriers for Norwegian Hunter Tankers SA.

The shipbuilder did not elaborate on when it will deliver the very large crude carriers to the Hunter Tankers.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it has received about $2.61 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, amounting to 22 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers.

Source: Yonhap