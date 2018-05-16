Daewoo Shipbuilding’s Q1 net profit down 3.1 pct on FX losses

Recent News

  

in Shipbuilding News 16/05/2018

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit fell 3.1 percent from a year earlier due to foreign-exchange losses.

Net profit reached 226.3 billion won (US$210.8 million) in the January-March period, compared with 233.6 billion won in the same quarter of last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The company blamed the decline on the strong Korean won.

The dollar traded at an average of 1,072.3 won in the first quarter from 1,154.3 won a year earlier. A strong won drives down the value of dollar-denominated overseas earnings when converted into the local currency.

The shipbuilder said its operating income rose 33.7 percent on-year to 298.6 billion won in the first quarter.

Sales fell 17.4 percent on-year to reach 2.25 trillion won.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding rose 0.19 percent to 27,050 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI’s 0.71 percent loss.
Source: Yonhap

