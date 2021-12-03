Daewoo shipyard wins Eneti’s order to build second wind turbine installation vessel

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will build a second wind turbine installation vessel for Eneti, a Monaco-based company specializing in offshore wind farm construction and services. The order worth 382.9 billion won ($324 million) was part of an option for a contract secured in May 2021.

A wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) has specific needs, different from traditional oil and gas-focused offshore operations. Demands for offshore wind power generators are growing thanks to a global trend to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse emissions.

In a regulatory filing on December 3, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) said the delivery of the second vessel will be made by May 31 in 2025. The first vessel is to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024. Generators can be installed up to 65 meters deep. The ships would use seven thrusters and GPS to pinpoint the installation point, lower a jacking system to the seafloor, and install the offshore wind generator with a 2,600-ton crane.

The latest contract brought DSME’s total orders so far this year to $10.77 billion for 60 ships, or 140 percent of its original year-end target set at $7.7 billion.

