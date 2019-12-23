Daewoo shipyard works with Hyundai LNG Shipping to develop smart ship technology

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), a major shipbuilder in South Korea, will work with Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS), the operator of LNG carriers, to develop smart ship technology. Smart ship technology will be applied to LNG carriers run by HLS.

A joint research agreement has been signed between DSME and HLS for the development and demonstration of smart ship technology. Both companies will establish remote monitoring services, conduct test operations, analyze ship operation data for the verification of smart ship platforms and solutions.

On December 2, HLS signed a memorandum of understanding with Korean Register (KR), a classification society offering verification and certification services for ships, to jointly verify cybersecurity solutions applicable to new ships, develop risk analysis and design safety evaluations for cybersecurity systems.

The demand for cybersecurity protection has grown because of the rapid convergence of operational information and communication technologies. In July, DSME earned high-level smart-ship cybersecurity certification from Lloyd’s Register, a London-based organization. Cybersecurity technology is designed to protect data and software from outside threats.

Smart ships are expected to revolutionize the landscape of ship design and operations as they can minimize human errors that caused about 70 to 80 percent of marine accidents. South Korean shipbuilders work hard to develop smart ship technologies as tightened international regulations will increase the preference for digital total solutions that support efficient navigation systems.

Samsung Heavy Industries partnered with DNV GL, an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Norway, to develop smart ship technology. The shipbuilder has used a 5G-based test ship to verify technology for autonomous sailing.

Source: Aju Business Daily