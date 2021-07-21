Recent News

  

Daewoo unit lands $634m Qatar fixed platform contract

Korean group Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said it has clinched an order worth KRW725.3 billion ($633.6 million) from Qatar’s North Oil Company (NOC) for setting up a fixed platform at the country’s largest Al-Shaheen oil field.

The scope of work includes a topside, a jacket, and an interconnection bridge with other facilities, said the Korean group in its statement.

Construction on the fixed platform will be completed by the second half of 2023, it added.
