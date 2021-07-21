Daewoo unit lands $634m Qatar fixed platform contract

Korean group Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said it has clinched an order worth KRW725.3 billion ($633.6 million) from Qatar’s North Oil Company (NOC) for setting up a fixed platform at the country’s largest Al-Shaheen oil field.

The scope of work includes a topside, a jacket, and an interconnection bridge with other facilities, said the Korean group in its statement.

Construction on the fixed platform will be completed by the second half of 2023, it added.

Source: TradeArabia News Service