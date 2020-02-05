Daikin controlled atmosphere container technology selected for landmark shipment of Taiwanese guava to USA

A landmark shipment of guava fruit from Taiwan to the USA was completed successfully this January with the help of controlled atmosphere (CA) technology from Daikin Reefer, a leading supplier of refrigeration and climate control solutions for freight containers. Headquartered in Japan, Daikin Reefer is the refrigeration business division of global refrigeration, air conditioning and climate control provider Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Taiwan – dubbed the “Fruit Kingdom” for its ideal growing conditions that support a great variety of tropical fruits – is the first Asian country and just the second in the world after Mexico permitted to export guava to the USA, following an historic agreement signed in October 2019. The trade deal was 10 years in the making, reflecting rigorous US sanitary and phytosanitary protocols to prevent unwanted pests from entering the country, specifically in this case fruit flies.

Daikin Active CA was selected by the shipper to comply with the demanding cold treatment quarantine process while maintaining optimal transport conditions for the premium guava. Cold treatment, used internationally to prevent the spread of fruit flies without the need for pesticides, requires the core pulp of fruit to be maintained consistently below a certain temperature for a specified number of days during transport. In the case of Taiwanese guava, US rules specify that the core of the fruit must be kept below 1 degree Celsius for 17 consecutive days.

The Daikin Active CA systems reduces oxygen and carbon dioxide and boosts nitrogen levels to quickly put fresh produce into a state of hibernation. This helps to maintain the quality and extend the shelf life of a wide range of fresh produce, even on the longest of journeys. Combining CA with cold treatment helps to counteract potential chilling injuries and other negative effects of holding higher maturity fruit in a low temperature environment over extended periods. This ensures the best possible cargo care and quality outturn along with regulatory compliance.

The containerload of guava was shipped from Tainan in southern Taiwan early this January via the Port of Kaohsiung. The consignment arrived on January 14 at the US West Coast Port of Los Angeles and, following immediate inspection by US Department of Agriculture officials, was cleared and released for onward delivery within 24 hours.

As well as providing its Active CA and container refrigeration technology, Daikin Reefer supported the landmark export with close monitoring of temperature, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels inside the container during the entire shipment. Both the exporter and importer were highly satisfied with the shipment outturn and the guava were distributed to the market within hours. The entire shipment sold out in a single day.

“To ship guava using Daikin Active CA from Taiwan to the USA is an exciting project and we are very proud to be at the forefront of this important trade development that allows more overseas consumers to enjoy the flavour of famous Taiwanese tropical fruits,” said Mark Wu, President of Top Quality Produce.

“We are delighted that Daikin Active CA and refrigeration container technology was selected for this historic shipment, ensuring that the top-quality reputation of Taiwanese guava was maintained while meeting all the required safety controls. To our knowledge this is the first use of CA container technology combined with cold treatment in the international transport of guava,” said Ah Huat Goh, General Manager, Global Marketing & Service, Reefer Department at Daikin Reefer. “We look forward to supporting the growth of this exciting new export trade for Taiwan,”

Source: Daikin Reefer