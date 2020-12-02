Daikin’s Active CA container technology powers CMA CGM’s CLIMACTIVE controlled atmosphere and successfully expands perishable cargo range

Using its Active CA container technology, Daikin successfully deployed CMA CGM’s CLIMACTIVE controlled atmosphere solution. Designed by Daikin Reefer, this technology allowed CMA CGM to successfully expand its perishable cargo range, transporting new produce to distant markets by providing precise atmospheric conditions within the reefer containers, guaranteeing freshness and optimum condition upon arrival.

Daikin Reefer is a leading supplier of refrigeration and climate control solutions for freight containers. Headquartered in Japan, Daikin Reefer is the refrigeration business division of global refrigeration, air conditioning and climate control provider Daikin Industries, Ltd.

CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics with the second largest reefer container fleet in the world of 410,000 TEUs of reefer containers and 300,000 reefer plugs, has successfully expanded its perishable cargo range, transporting new produce to distant markets using CLIMACTIVE Controlled Atmosphere, its advanced technology system which is driven by Daikin’s Active CA container technology.

The cargoes in question required precise atmospheric conditions within the reefer containers in order to preserve freshness and arrive at their destination in optimum condition and ready to be consumed. CMA CGM’s successful shipments of fresh produce were achieved through deploying its CLIMACTIVE Controlled Atmosphere controlled atmosphere system which is powered by Daikin’s Active CA container technology. In CA optimal mode, low oxygen and carbon dioxide settings of 2% to 3% are initiated to deliver precise management of conditions inside the reefer containers. This unique technological advantage of Daikin’s Active CA actively helps shippers expand their cargo ranges and reach new markets. Through its direct collaboration with shippers and exporters, Daikin Reefer ensures each containerload of perishables is correctly calibrated so that the produce travels long distances and arrives in a ‘fresh picked’ state, ready for market and consumer enjoyment.

Vegetables require more humidity in transit than fruit: lettuce, in particular, can develop brown spots during transit if the correct transportation conditions aren’t present. Unlike other industry providers of CA, Daikin’s Active CA doesn’t inject dry air into the container, but uniquely achieves humidity conservation through charging rich nitrogen gas into the reefer container which adds vital moisture and reduces the respiration of the cargo by quickly reducing oxygen concentration. The positive pressure inside the container, without outside air entering, leads to a fast reduction of O2 concentration.

Because of the unique low oxygen and carbon dioxide settings of 2% to 3% delivered by Daikin’s CA optimal mode, no other CA technology provider can deliver such ambience control for shippers. As the fresh produce is put into a state of hibernation inside the reefer with the reduced oxygen and managed carbon dioxide conditions, its quality and shelf life are extended, even on the longest of journeys.

“Thanks to the managed oxygen and CO2 levels in our reefer containers, our CLIMACTIVE Controlled Atmosphere system allows us to complete shipments over long transit times, knowing that perishable produce will arrive in optimum condition, enabling us to identify even more new opportunities and offer new markets to our customers, said Mr. Stéphane Nielsen, Reefer Department Director of CMA CGM.

“CLIMACTIVE Controlled Atmosphere plays an important role among the Reefer products which CMA CGM may offer. Driven by an Innovative Software, the VPSA system used by Active technology achieves unique performances, allowing shelf life optimization of a large range of fresh produce”, added Julian Carbunaru, CMA CGM Reefer Department Technical Manager.

“Daikin Reefer maintains close dialogue with our customers so that we can fine tune our technology and ensure it meets their needs and is fit for purpose. Our aim is to allow even more shippers to expand their cargo range and reach new markets using our CA optimal mode”. concluded Goh Ah Huat, General Manager, Global Marketing and Service of Daikin Reefer.

Source: Daikin Reefer