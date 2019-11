Daily crude steel output across China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) key mills averaged 1.97 million mt during the last 11 days of October, up 14,300 mt, or 0.73% from October 11-20, according to the latest data from CISA.

Inventories of steel products across those mills decreased 1.8 million mt, or 13.55%, from October 20 and came in at 11.47 million mt as of October 31.

Source: SMM