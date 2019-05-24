Dalian commodities exchange tells investors to trade rationally after iron ore, coke prices jump
The Dalian Commodity Exchange told investors to trade “rationally” after noting large fluctuations in the futures prices of iron ore and coke on the bourse.
* Chinese iron ore futures climbed as much as 4.1% to 733 yuan ($106) a tonne on Wednesday, the highest level since the contract was launched in 2013, before closing up 3.4%.
* Coke, another steelmaking ingredient, jumped as much as 5.3% to a nine-month peak.
* “In recent times, the economic and financial situation at home and abroad has become more complex and variable,” the exchange said in a statement on its website, urging members to strengthen risk management.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Susan Fenton)