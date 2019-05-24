Dalian commodities exchange tells investors to trade rationally after iron ore, coke prices jump

Recent News

  
in Commodity News 24/05/2019

The Dalian Commodity Exchange told investors to trade “rationally” after noting large fluctuations in the futures prices of iron ore and coke on the bourse.

* Chinese iron ore futures climbed as much as 4.1% to 733 yuan ($106) a tonne on Wednesday, the highest level since the contract was launched in 2013, before closing up 3.4%.

* Coke, another steelmaking ingredient, jumped as much as 5.3% to a nine-month peak.

* “In recent times, the economic and financial situation at home and abroad has become more complex and variable,” the exchange said in a statement on its website, urging members to strengthen risk management.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Susan Fenton)

