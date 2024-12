Dalian exchange to lower price limits of iron ore futures to 9% from Dec 6

China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday it will lower price limits of iron ore futures contracts to 9% from 11%.

It will also adjust trade margins for speculative transactions to 11% from 15%, the bourse said in a statement on its website.

All changes take effect from settlement on Dec. 6, it said.

