Damen Concludes Keel Laying On 75-Metre Crane Barge For A Project In Panama

June 18th Damen Shipyards Group successfully concluded keel laying for the Crane Barge 7532 that is going to be delivered in Panama, following award of tender in August last year. The barge is being built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in Hubei Province, China. The yard is almost back to full capacity following the recent coronavirus outbreak. Conscious of the need to protect the health and wellbeing of all working at the yard and in the community, Damen continues to take strict safety measures.

The 75 x 32 metre Crane Barge will succeed, a 77-year old crane still in operation. Following construction, the new Crane Barge 7532 will be outfitted with a state-of-the-art crane at Huisman’s Zhangzhou facility, giving it the capability to lift 625 tonnes at 25 metres.

As the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, Damen is implementing strict safety controls to deal with the challenges this is putting on the project. For example, engineers on the project are currently working from home and are using digital communication to stay in contact with one another. The same applies to Damen’s communication with the client during this time. Additional safety measures include a robust cleaning and sterilisation programme, body temperature controls on entering the yard and the observation of safe working distance guidelines.

Damen sales manager Americas Olivier van Papenrecht says, “We are delighted to be part of this important project. It is a real honour for us that this client has placed trust in Damen. We are confident that the Crane Barge 7532, with its Huisman crane, will serve the client’s needs. The barge has been designed as a high-quality product with safety and reliability top of mind – the ingredients needed to maintain the flow of trade through this internationally important region.”

After the crane installation, the Crane Barge will cross the Pacific on a heavy lift vessel and arrive at the anchorage area of Balboa in Panama where final tests will be conducted before it enters service.

Source: Damen Shipyards Group