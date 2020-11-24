Damen delivers FCS 1204 to Total Offshore

On 18th November, Damen Shipyards Group delivered a Fast Crew Supplier 1204 to Total Offshore B.V. The crew transfer vessel is the first in the company’s fleet. They will use the FCS 1204, named Swift, to transport offshore personnel to wind farms in the North Sea.

Damen and Total Offshore signed the contract on 7th October. Thanks to Damen’s practice of building standardised vessels in series for stock, the FCS 1204 was ready for delivery just over a month later, after some final preparations at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld.

The FCS 1204 is a versatile design that can be configured for diverse operations. As a crew transfer vessel, it can transport up to 12 industrial personnel. The vessel is lightweight, strong and durable.

Onboard safety and comfort come courtesy of the FCS 1204 design’s proven semi Sea Axe Bow that enables the vessel to cut through waves and from its outstanding wheelhouse visibility and open deck area.

Damen sales manager Vincent de Maat said. “We are honoured that Total Offshore approached Damen for their first vessel. I’m confident that the FCS 1204 will serve their needs well. This vessel offers high levels of safety, comfort and reliability, well suited to the requirements of the offshore wind sector.”

Jan van Dam, one of the owners of Total Offshore said, “When we decided to enter the offshore crew transfer market, we were aware of Damen’s reputation in the industry. They responded quickly to our request, providing us with a suitable vessel in the fastest possible timeframe.”

Source: DAMEN