Damen delivers Stan Pontoon for civil construction works

Within one month after order, Damen Shipyards has handed over the Stan Pontoon 4111 VDS41 to returning customer Van der Straaten Aannemingsmaatschappij B.V. It will be employed as crane barge and as transport platform towards seaports, thanks to its seakeeping abilities.

Based in Zeeland, southern shoreline of the Netherlands, Van der Straaten already owns and operates several pontoons and vessels from Damen Shipyards. The company has a close relation to the shipyard group, as part of their works is the maintenance and alteration of quays at the Zeeland-based establishments of Damen, namely Damen Naval and Damen Yachting, both in Vlissingen / Flushing.

“It is a good thing that we are able to continue the pleasant co-operation with Damen,” says Head of Operations Richard Goetheer from Van der Straaten. “We always look for durable capability of our vessels. That is why we chose for the Stan Pontoon.”High quality standards and strength of the decks is an outstanding quality of the Damen Stan Pontoons, as compared to competition. “The fact that Damen could deliver within one month, really helped to start operations with the new pontoon on very short term. We aim to maintain a stable relationship for further extension of our fleet.”

“I am very happy that we were able to deliver our Stan Pontoon 4111 so quickly,” says sales manager Joost van der Weiden. “We had it on stock, in line with the Damen philosophy of standardisation. It is a pleasure to see the long standing relationship of Van Der Straaten and Damen. We share the no-nonsense mentality of taking action and smartly working together. Top quality of what we deliver to customers is main priority for both our companies.”

The Stan Pontoon 4111 is 41 meters long, 11 meters wide and will have a maximum deadweight of 640 tons. Van der Straaten will install spud poles. Damen offers an extensive series of Stan Pontoons. A number of these are in stock for fast delivery. Learn more about the complete portfolio of pontoons at the Damen website.

Source: Damen