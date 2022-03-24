Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 for growing Irish fleet

Farra Marine anticipates offshore renewable energy boom

Farra Marine will take delivery of their first Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in June, this year. The Twin-Axe bow vessel combines the stable platform of a catamaran with the smooth sailing behaviour of the Sea Axe hull shape, providing optimal seakeeping characteristics and comfort.

The FCS 2710 vessel is based on a proven design, improved in close cooperation with industry leaders and can take 26 passengers. She is constructed at Damen Shipyards Antalya and will sail on her own keel from Turkey to her home port of Dublin. The vessel will be welcomed to the Farra Marine fleet by the name of Farra Lark.

Farra Marine from Dublin, Ireland, specializes in offshore crew delivery for the renewable energy industry. The company was founded in 2019, adding the FCS 2710 as Farra’s 7th vessel order that will be the 4th to go into operation when it is delivered in June this year. The new Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 will operate in Irish and UK waters getting workers and provisions to and from offshore wind parks. “This is our first Damen vessel,” Farra Marine CEO Martin Rice affirms. “And we intend to fully engage it starting this summer. Farra Marine is targeting having 10 CTV’s in operation in the course of 2023 and it is aiming further growth in its fleet beyond that time.”

Farra Marine takes delivery of the crew supply vessel in a configuration that complies to IMO tier II regulations. Damen Shipyards have developed in-house a Selective Catalytic Reduction system that seamlessly fits the crew supply vessel to improve her emission standard to IMO tier III. This exhaust reduction can be retrofitted fast at all FCS 2710’s. Farra Marine have visited Damen Shipyards Antalya in Turkey yard to see their vessel being finished and to learn more about the FCS 2710 HYBRID of which three are under construction at the moment. “We would be interested in acquiring more FCS 2710’s,” Rice says. “Our business plan aims for a fleet to operate across Europe the next few years, so we will be all lined up to offer well developed services as Irish offshore wind sector starts.” Damen Sales manager UK & Ireland Frederik van der Linde adds: “Damen is proud in delivering their first FCS 2710 to an Irish client. It makes us happy to see that Farra Marine will use this vessel in the process of decarbonizing energy production.”

On her way from Damen Shipyards Antalya to Dublin, the aim is to exhibit the Farra Lark at the Seawork exhibition in Southampton, the biggest workboat show of Europe. Van der Linde: “Seawork is a very important exhibition for Damen Shipyards and therefore we are extremely grateful to Farra Marine in exhibiting together the Farra Lark.”

Source: Damen