Damen Green Solutions and Bawat Agree on Ship-Based BWMS Cooperation

Damen and Bawat agree that Damen Green Solutions will promote Bawat’s ship-based Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS)

Gorinchem, the Netherlands, Copenhagen, Denmark, – May 19, 2022: Today Damen and Bawat have agreed that Damen Green Solutions is given the rights to sell, install and promote Bawat’s green ship-based ballast water management system (BWMS) through their sales channels. Damen has chosen Bawat as it fits the green approach for their business in new build and retrofit market.

Marcel Karsijns, Director at Damen Green Solutions says: Adding Bawat as partner fits very well with our strategy in establishing partnerships with leading green manufacturers as well as making it possible to create retrofit service packages that cover every aspect of the design, installation, and compliance processes.

Rutger van Dam, Sales Manager at Damen Green Solutions continues: By using the surplus heat recourses from the vessel and turn it into a neutralizer for living organisms, basically eco-friendly pasteurization which is the greenest way to treat ballast water available in the market. With at least 35,000 vessels still needing to comply with international ballast water treatment legislation in the near future, we will now be able to offer ship owners Bawats green BWMS solution that heat treat ballast water using heat primarily from the main engine. All in all, a real green solution that uses no chemicals nor UV lamps

Marcus Hummer, CEO at Bawat says: Working with a global player as Damen is a fantastic stamp of approval of our Bawat ballast water management system and how we work as a company, and we are convinced the cooperation will benefit the maritime industry looking for green solutions.

Currently Damen and Bawat have identified the first common project. The full potential of the agreement will materialize over time.

Family-owned business Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. Damen operates a team of 12,000 in over 35 shipyards across 5 continents and delivered 143 new build ships in 2020.

In addition to fellowship, craftsmanship and entrepreneurship, stewardship is a starting point for Damen. Damen wants to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world. Digitalisation and standardisation of platforms are important preconditions for this. Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of inventive ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high-quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network.

Damen recognised the need to start addressing the ballast water management challenge several years ago and began investing in the development of ballast water treatment products and solutions. This led to the establishment of a new company; Damen Green Solutions, located at Damen’s headquarters in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilizing onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbors.

Bawat’s BWMS is a system that is simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, build on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals no UV. And is the first to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process.

Bawat has built upon its innovative breakthrough, and now offers ballast water solutions to the maritime industry in three categories:

A ship BWMS for Retrofit and New Builds



Mobile containerized solution for multiple vessel usage in a port, on a ship or for rigs

Ballast Water as a Service for contingency services in ports

Source: Bawat