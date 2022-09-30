Damen introduces new sustainable Pusher Tug

The newly developed versatile inland vessel Damen Riverbuster 1909 is developed to operate at inland and coastal waters in a wide variety of deployments such as towing, barge handling, marine construction and dredging support.

The Riverbuster 1909 provides state-of-the-art solutions for new European emission standards and noise regulations. Recently, the European Stage V non-road emission standards have come into effect, as well as new crew comfort (noise) regulations.

Modular

The Riverbuster 1909 is intended to be a fully configurable, modular platform, which can be fitted out with project-specific equipment such as forward and rear towing or anchor handling winches, two sets of hydraulic tugger winches, several deck crane options, two sets of 20-foot container twist locks, hydraulic towing pins, and a foldable A-frame for plough dredging. The wheelhouse is hydraulically lifted to enable a viewing height of 11 metres. Still, the vessel remains very compact with a shallow draught of only 1.75 metres and an air draught of 4.20 metres, which allows the Riverbuster to reach almost any inland destination. The vessel’s aft skeg allows for complete groundings, opening opportunities for close dredging assistance.

Zero emission

Adding to vessel versatility, several diesel-direct and diesel-electric thruster options can be chosen, driven by either Volvo Penta or MAN Rollo engines, offering power ranging between 750 and 1500 kW – which generate 12.5 to 25 tonnes bollard pull. Fully-electric propulsion by means of swappable battery containers on deck is also an option available, allowing for zero-emission transport along fixed routes.

Optimisation

Zero emissions and sustainability are the main targets for Damen when designing new vessels. This always poses a challenge for vessel types that generally operate without a fixed route and often in remote locations. To achieve outmost sustainability, the Riverbuster design is optimised; hull shape, emission reduction and fuel consumption have all been redesigned to reduce the carbon footprint and with it, lower operating costs. Damen is expecting a rise in demand for newbuilds that fully comply with European legislation, all while reducing their ecological footprint by means of reduced emissions and lower fuel consumption. The new regulations will provide a foothold for the modernisation of the market, and with the announcement of a future emission labelling system for inland waterway transport vessels, will undoubtedly increase day rates in the long-term.



Source: Damen Shipyards Group