Damen opens new service hub in Vietnam

On the tenth of May, Damen Services opened its twelfth service hub, located in South-East Asia at Damen Song Cam shipyard in Haiphong, Vietnam. This latest addition to its Service Hub network will enable Damen to provide a dedicated resource from which it can deliver faster and more comprehensive maintenance and other lifecycle support services to its clients across the region.

Damen Services South-East Asia will start out supporting Damen’s Warranty and Asset Management Design department in Gorinchem, delivering warranty support activities for vessels operating in the region. It will also assist with optimizing onboard systems on all vessels delivered by Damen Song Cam Shipyard. Thereafter it will expand its capabilities to enable it to offer a full range of business services. Benefits of the new hub include:

Improved client support in the South-East Asia area. Being physically closer to its clients and with minimal time zone differences enable Damen to deliver a stronger client focus and faster response times.

With its location at Damen Song Cam Shipyard, hub engineers can directly access the knowledge of their colleagues who built the vessels.

Backed by Damen Services head office in Gorinchem, the Netherlands, the hub will be offering lifecycle support for vessels across the region.

With this new hub we will be able to serve our clients in South-East Asia as a strategic partner,” said Michiel Hendrikx, Sales Director for the Asia Pacific area at Damen. “Our global network of service hubs enables Damen to deliver support anytime and anywhere in the world, and the opening of the Vietnamese hub is the latest development in our aim to ensure that our clients are never far away from Damen support and expertise.”

Phong Vu Van, Service Hub Manager at Damen Services South-East Asia, added: “Our experienced engineers are ready to work alongside our colleagues at Damen Song Cam Shipyard. Clients will have peace of mind knowing that any warranty request will be handled quickly and efficiently, and they can take advantage of service agreements for long-term maintenance and repair works. Vessel owners across the region will also be able to readily access our optimized services offering.”

“The opening of a Service Hub at Damen Song Cam Shipyard will be an asset to our clients in many ways,” said Joris van Tienen, Managing Director at Damen Song Cam Shipyard. “Being a newbuild shipyard, we will be able to improve our new vessels even more by learning from the issues the service engineers encounter during their work. I have every confidence that the close working relationship between the service hub and the shipyard will be beneficial for all parties, but most of all for our clients.”

