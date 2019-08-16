Damen Shipyards Cape Town joins Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association

Damen Shipyards Cape Town has joined the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) in South Africa. The yard is represented in the Association by Transformation and ESD Manager Eva Moloi.

WISTA is an international networking organisation whose mission is to attract and support women, at the management level, in the maritime, trading and logistics sectors.

Transformation and ESD Manager Eva has been nominated to WISTA South Africa’s Executive Committee as the Cape Town Chapter Representative.

Eva said, “It is an honour to be nominated to serve on the Executive Committee of WISTA South Africa as the Cape Town Chapter Representative. Along with my fellow members I look forward to playing my part in developing our chapter, growing and diversifying its membership and engaging on workplace inclusivity and equality – subjects of crucial importance for the South African maritime industry.”

Damen Shipyards Group Head of Communications and President of WISTA the Netherlands Sylvia Boer said, “I would like to extend my congratulations to WISTA South Africa on their recent relaunching and wish them every success in their stimulation of workplace equality in the country’s maritime industry. I am pleased to see DSCT supporting these aims. International inclusivity in the workplace is high on Damen’s agenda and forms a significant part of our alignment of operations with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”



Workplace inclusivity is a subject close to the heart of Damen Shipyards Cape Town. It is the yard’s aim to give all its employees the opportunity to develop their skills – both personal and professional – to their full potential.

WISTA South Africa was recently relaunched, bringing the total number of National WISTA Associations to 46 – four of which are located on the African continent. The relaunched Association currently focuses on Cape Town, but is planning to expand its activities to Durban and Port Elizabeth in the future.

Source: Damen Shipyards