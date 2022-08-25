Damen Shipyards: Contract Signing ASD 3212

In a ceremony held on 22 August, Mr Kommer Damen, Chairman of the Damen Shipyards Group and Mr Bram Muller, CEO of Muller Dordrecht, signed a contract for the supply of a Damen ASD Tug 3212. Headquartered in Dordrecht in the Netherlands, Muller Dordrecht has a history of providing towage, emergency response and salvage, heavy transport and other services going back for over a century. Its decision to purchase an ASD Tug 3212 was based on both the vessel’s versatility and capability, and Damen’s ability to deliver it in a relatively short time.

Source: Damen Shipyards Group