Damen Shipyards Galati celebrates 125 years

Galati yard has delivered over 1,300 vessels during proud history

On 15th August, Damen Shipyards Galati held a party for the annual celebration of Ziua Navalistului – Shipbuilder’s Day. This year the party was larger than usual as it incorporated a celebration of 100 years since Romanian unification and Damen Shipyard Galati’s 125th anniversary.

In total around 7,000 people attended the event, including employees and former employees of the yard and their families, Galati city officials, clients and the media.

Speaking at the celebration, the mayor of Galati, Ionuţ Pucheanu, said, “When I think of the Shipyard in Galaţi, I think of professionalism and tradition. You are those who make these things happen here. All I can do is to congratulate you, wish you health and strength for the future. I hope that in 125 years from now, your succesors will meet again here, maybe at a larger scale, which means this yard will extend its production capacity in future!”

Yard managing director Rino Brugge said, “At the core of Romania’s shipbuilding industry, Damen Shipyards Galati takes pride in its maritime heritage, which covered over the years a wide variety of ships, from oil tankers, cargo vessels, bulk carriers and drilling rig platforms to modern ferries and superyachts, complete offshore vessels, workboats as well as defence and naval vessels.

“Today it is a good time to consider what we’ve been through, where we are and where we are going. We have everything we need, the right capabilities, the right equipment, high skilled force and the desire to prove that we are a sound and a top quality shipyard, as well as a great family.”

The Galati yard was founded in 1893 by Gherorghe Fernic at the time that the shipbuilding industry was modernising, taking the step from wooden to metal hull construction. It quickly made a name for itself and became internationally renowned for the complexity of the vessels it built.

During the evening, guests were entertained by a selection of bands, playing a mixture of popular and traditional music. Younger guests had their own dedicated area where they could take part in face-painting and balloon modelling. The party concluded with a fantastic fireworks display.

