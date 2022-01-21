Damen Shipyards opens Service Hub in Panama City

Damen Shipyards Group has added a new Service Hub in the Americas. With two already up and running in Canada and Brazil, a third has now opened its doors in Panama City to serve Central America and the Caribbean.

Damen Service Hubs provide first rate customer support for both Damen-built and third party vessels, throughout their lifecycles should that be required. This involves delivering a full range of services including warranty support, parts sales, technical assistance, docking assistance and services acquisition. The core team in each hub is headed up by an account manager, with a project engineer handling warranty and technical assistance, and a parts sales engineer who ensures that customers have everything they need to keep their vessels working smoothly.

Staffed primarily by Damen employees recruited from within the region with in-depth knowledge of local requirements and practises, the hubs provide faster response times and lower costs, and work closely with trusted local suppliers of relevant products and services. As with all Damen’s Service Hubs, the Panama location will be supported by the Damen organisation in the Netherlands, which ensures a consistently high standard of service around the world.

Positioned at the Pacific end of the Panama Canal, one of the world’s busiest and most important waterways with over 1,000 transits each month, Damen’s new service hub is ideally positioned and well equipped to support a network of field service engineers delivering maintenance and warranty services to Damen customers across the Caribbean and Central America quickly and efficiently.

Source: Damen