Damen Shipyards signs contract with Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd to supply a new Construction Service Operation Vessel

On the 21st of November, Damen Shipyards signed a contract with Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd. (TSSM), a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan, and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, for the delivery of a Damen CSOV (Construction Service Operation Vessel) 9020.

This will be TSSM’s second SOV in their fleet. The first, the TSS Pioneer, was delivered in 2022 and this new ship will be operational in late 2025. The build will take place in Vietnam, where Damen has a large presence and proven track record for building large and complex vessels including SOVs, which are already under construction.

The new, 90-metre vessel will support offshore wind farms off the coast of Taiwan by providing high quality accommodation for up to 120 personnel and ample storage for supplies. These will be for the various contractors supporting the wind farms both when under construction and when operational. A motion compensated gangway ensures rapid and safe transfers to and from the turbines and substations, and the vessels are fitted with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems and are also delivered fully prepared for future use of green methanol fuel.

Masayuki Sugiyama, MOL Executive Officer responsible for the Wind Power Project Unit, said, “The addition of this new SOV to the TSS Pioneer will consolidate TSSM’s position as a leading SOV player in Taiwan. We also intend to use this project as a steppingstone for MOL’s business development in the Asian region, including Japan.”

TSSM Chairman Hrong Nain Lin added, “With our experience in operating Asia’s first dedicated offshore wind SOV, we’re now prepared to offer more for the green energy industry. This new Damen SOV will be a valuable new force to support Taiwan offshore wind developments and other future projects in the Asia Pacific region. As always, we will continue to provide safe working environments and a comfortable home at sea for technicians and marine crew.”

Arnout Damen (Chief Executive Officer of Damen Shipyards) says: “We are very honored to welcome TSSM into the Damen family. We are also very happy that after reviewing the options, TSSM has opted for the Damen CSOV 9020 design. We are confident that this new vessel will make a significant contribution to the development of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector and beyond. We look forward to a very fruitful and long relationship with TSSM.”

