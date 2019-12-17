Damen’s Ultra Shallow Draught Shoalbuster Ready For Action

Damen’s new Ultra Shallow Shoalbuster 3815 SD has successfully completed sea trials and bollard pull testing. The newly designed vessel achieved 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull, while still being able to operate in extreme shallow waters. Despite this impressive show of power, noise levels inside all the cabins did not exceed 53dB.

Damen developed the design of the new Shoalbuster 3815 SD after extensive dialogue with numerous workboat operators from the oil and gas, and dredging industries, in addition to end clients who charter such vessels. This highlighted the need for a truly fit-for-purpose vessel capable of working in ultra-shallow waters.

“There are several projects in the world that operate in ultra-shallow working areas – in the Arabian Gulf and the Caspian Sea in particular,” says Jeroen van Woerkum, commercial manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. “We designed this vessel to provide real added value to these projects.”

Working at 120cm

The results from the sea trials and bollard testing of the Shoalbuster 3815 SD last week in the Middle East prove just how useful the vessel will be. The installed power of 1,540 bhp directed through four 1,000mm aft propellers yielded 18.6 tonnes of bollard pull. The vessel has a working deck space of 185m2 and is equipped with two bow thrusters to provide manoeuvrability when needed.

Perhaps the most notable outcome of the sea trials, however, is the ultra-shallow draught specifications. The Shoalbuster 3815 SD can work in a water depth with a minimum of 120cm.

As well as operational prowess, Damen has paid particular attention to comfort on board. The noise levels in the accommodation area are a maximum of 53dB. “For the workboat market, characterised primarily by power and performance, such low noise levels are an operational luxury.”

The 250DWT vessel’s standard accommodation for 11 persons is in accordance with MLC regulations. Additional accommodation for total of 17 persons is optional.

Ready for delivery

With the sea trials successfully completed, the Shoalbuster 3815 SD is going to be available for delivery and operation by the 1st of January 2020. “We are very excited to show this new vessel to operators needing to carry out hose-, anchor- and buoy- handling and towing and support tasks for the oil & gas industry and the dredging sector in ultra-shallow waters.”

The huge working deck of 185m2 makes the Shoalbuster extremely suitable for Single Buoy Mooring (SBM) maintenance works, SBM hose repair and allows sufficient space to add containerised units for diving support works.

“Our team at Albwardy Damen would be glad to welcome clients on board and showcase this super shallow draft and versatile platform,” adds Mr Van Woerkum.

Source: Damen