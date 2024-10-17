d’Amico International Shipping: Announcement of the exercise of a purchase option on one of its TC-IN vessels

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the “Company”or “DIS”), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) (“d’Amico Tankers”), exercised its purchase option on the MT High Leader, a 49,999 dwt medium-range product tanker vessel built in June 2018 by Japan Marine United Corporation, Japan, for a consideration of approximately US$ 34.3 million, with delivery expected between Q2 and Q3 2025.

As of today, DIS’ fleet comprises 33 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 26 owned, 4 time-chartered-in and 3 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 9.0 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

Carlos Balestra di Mottola, Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated: “I am pleased to announce DIS’ exercise of another purchase option for this top-quality, Japanese-built vessel that we have been time-chartering-in since 2018, at a very attractive price, which is approximately 26% below its current market value. This deal follows the exercise of options on five other vessels since the end of 2022 and completes our goal of gradually acquiring our long-term time-charter-in fleet. Through the exercise of these options, DIS has taken ownership of six young and efficient MR vessels, all built by some of the most renowned Japanese shipyards, at purchase prices significantly below theircurrent market value, creating substantial value for our Company and Shareholders.”

