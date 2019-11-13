D’Amico International Shipping Reports Fivefold Increase in Recurring EBITDA, as Market Improves

The Board of Directors of d’Amico International Shipping S.A., a leading international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, today examined and approved the Company’s 2019 Third Interim Management Statements as at September 30th, 2019 (Q3 and 9M 2019 Financial Results).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Paolo d’Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping commented:

‘In the first nine months of 2019, DIS posted a Net result of US$ (32.5) million vs. US$ (41.2) million recorded in the same period of last year. However, excluding non-recurring items from both years, DIS’ Net result would have amounted to US$ (15.1) million in the first nine months of 2019 compared with US$ (44.4) million recorded in the same period of 2018, corresponding to a US$ 29.3 million increase year-on-year. Looking at the third quarter of the year, DIS posted an Adjusted net result of US$ (5.9) million vs. US$ (20.9) million in Q3’18. Such substantial improvement is mainly attributable to the better market conditions and to cost efficiencies achieved in 2019.

DIS realized a daily average spot rate of US$ 12,786 in the first nine months of 2019, which is US$ 2,212/day higher than the US$ 10,574 achieved in the same period of 2018. In line with its long-term commercial strategy, DIS had also a high level of coverage in the period, equal to 48.7% of its total days at an average daily rate of US$ 14,610. Therefore, our total blended daily TCE (spot and time-charter) was US$ 13,674 in the first nine months of 2019 vs. US$ 11,967 in the same period of last year.

The third quarter is traditionally the weakest of the year for the product tanker market, which generally tends to improve towards the middle of Q4 and going into the winter season. However, Q3 2019 though certainly weaker than the first half of the year, was considerably better than in 2018 and the upward movement of Q4 began materializing already in October, way earlier than usual. This scenario is clearly reflected by DIS’ daily spot earnings which averaged US$ 11,616 in Q3’19 vs. US$ 8,689 in Q3’18. The refining throughput in the first half of 2019 was negatively affected by a longer than usual refining maintenance program, with the objective of reducing off-time in the fall, in anticipation of the additional product demand generated by the new IMO 2020 regulations. Despite the subdued freight market in Q3 2019, period rates as well as asset values have continued moving upwards. At the end of Q3, the assessed one-year TC rate was US$ 15,000/day for conventional MRs and US$ 17,000/day for Eco MRs, and these rates have strengthened over the last few weeks to around US$16,000/day and US$17,500 per day, respectively. As already disclosed in our second quarter report, DIS has been taking advantage of this growing interest from oil-majors and leading trading houses to fix some of its MR and LR1 vessels at profitable levels.

The freight market for our vessels is currently benefiting from the reduced transportation capacity in the crude sector, due mainly to sanctions affecting a number of these vessels and to scrubber retrofits. Spot rates which are already at profitable levels for our vessels, could improve further this winter as refining throughput ramps up towards the end of the year.

Looking at the future, we maintain a very positive outlook for the product tanker industry. Fundamentals are very solid, with an orderbook at record low levels and a growing demand for seaborne transportation of refined products. In addition, the new IMO regulations, which limit the sulphur content in bunker fuels to 0.5% from January 2020, should further stimulate refining activity and demand for our vessel, with Clarksons’ expecting an increase in demand of around 6.0% for product tankers next year. I believe we are just at the beginning of a sustained positive market cycle and we are already seeing some very positive signs as we speak. Over the last few years DIS embarked on well-time and substantial newbuilding program, while maintaining a prudent commercial strategy. More recently the Company focused on strengthening its financial structure and this is going to be one of our continuing priorities. I am absolutely convinced that these strategic initiatives, positioned DIS very favourably to strongly benefit from the ongoing market recovery and adequately reward our Shareholders in the very near term’ Carlos Balestra di Mottola, Chief Financial Officer of d’Amico International Shipping commented:

‘In the first nine months of 2019, we continued to pursue our strategic goal of strengthening our balance sheet and liquidity position. In addition to the share capital increase of around € 44 million we have launched and successfully concluded in April, DIS raised around US$ 37.0 million of additional liquidity through some sale and sale-and-lease-back deals finalized in the first nine months of the year, with a further US$ 4.2 million in net cash from such transactions generated in October. At the same time, we have been actively working on achieving a more efficient cost structure, obtaining some positive results in 2019, with lower overhead costs and operating expenses relative to the previous year. We managed to achieve these results without making any sort of compromise on the quality and safety of our vessels and of our seagoing personnel, which have always been and will always be one of the main priorities of our Company, as our clients appreciate and are well aware of.

Thanks to these achievements and to improving freight markets (which are anticipated to strengthen further this winter), DIS’ EBITDA for the first nine months of 2019 was of US$ 69.3 million vs. US$ 7.8 million in the first nine months of 2018. Even excluding the effects arising from the application of IFRS 16 (positive impact of US$ 26.3 million in 2019), DIS’ EBITDA for the first nine months of the current year was more than five times higher than the level achieved in the same period of last year. This substantial improvement was clearly reflected also in our Operating cash flow which went from US$ 0.4 million in the first nine months of 2018, to US$ 38.4 million in the same period of 2019. At the beginning of October, DIS took delivery of its last newbuilding, a scrubber fitted LR1, thus finalizing its substantial investment plan of US$ 755 million launched back in 2012. Our estimated Capex for the coming years will be only related to the maintenance of our ships and will therefore be substantially lower than in the recent past. In addition, our total annual debt repayments will markedly decrease starting from 2020, lowering our cash breakeven. The lower Capex commitments and debt repayments, as well as the stronger anticipated freight markets and secured profitable time-charter coverage at increasing rates, will result in a much stronger free cash flow generation for our shareholders in 2020. Asset values have also been rising and should continue doing so as the market strengthens, contributing to an increase in DIS’ net asset value, and a reduction in its net debt to fleet market value ratio, which stood at 65.1% at the of September 2019 compared with 66.3% as at the end of June 2019 and with 72.9% as at the end of last year. For all of the above reasons we are very optimistic about the future of our Company and I am confident we will be able to generate substantial value for our Shareholders very soon’

Source: d’Amico International Shipping