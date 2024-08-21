d’Amico International Shipping S.A. announces the exercise of an additional purchase option on a modern eco MR vessel at a price which is substantially lower than its current market value

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the “Company”or “DIS”), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) (“d’Amico Tankers”), exercised its purchase option on the MT Crimson Pearl, a 50,000 dwt medium-range product tanker vessel built in August 2017 by Minaminippon Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Japan, for a consideration of approximately US$ 31.0 million with delivery expected between September and October 2024.

As of today, DIS’ fleet comprises 33 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 25 owned, 5 chartered-in and 3 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 8.8 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

Carlos di Mottola, Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated: “Following the acquisition of MT Crimson Jade at the end of June, I am now glad to announce the exercise of DIS’ purchase option on its sister ship, the MT Crimson Pearl, an Eco MR vessel built in 2017 by the same top-quality Japanese yard and time-chartered-in by d’Amico Tankers ever since. Through this transaction, we acquire a young and high-quality vessel at an attractive purchase price, around 30% lower than its current market value.”

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world’s leading privately- o w n e d marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d’Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company’s shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DIS.MI” and are traded also on the OTCQX Best Market in the US, under the ticker symbol “OTCQX: DMCOF”

