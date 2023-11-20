d’Amico International Shipping S.A. Has Qualified To Trade On The Otcqx® Best Market In The US

d’Amico International Shipping S.A., an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announced that it has qualified to trade, starting from November 20th,2023, on the OTCQX® Best Market in the US, under the ticker (OTCQX: DMCOF). DIS’ shares are listed on the STAR Segment of the Italian stock exchange market (Borsa Italiana) and were previously traded over the counter (OTC) in the USA, on the Pink Market, managed by OTC Markets Group. The OTCQX International Market for international companies, is an established public market with high financial and corporate governance standards, recognized by the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which provides to US investors a more transparent, liquid, and efficient cross-trading alternative to the Pink Market.

In addition, companies traded on OTCQX are Blue Sky compliant in 37 US territories (not available in the Pink Market), enabling reverse solicitation and distribution of research by brokers to US investors in such states. Paolo d’Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated: “I am pleased to announce that as of November 20th, 2023, DIS’ shares will be available for trading on the OTCQX Market in New York. This initiative aims to enhance the Company’s visibility among U.S. investors, offering them a more transparent and efficient platform to trade our stock. U.S. investors will gain access to the same level of information and data that we currently provide in European markets. We view this development as a significant step forward for DIS, as it will help us expand our shareholder base within the world’s largest investment community. This, in turn, should increase the liquidity of our stock, and thereby support our share price, generating value for our Shareholders.”

Source: d’Amico International Shipping S.A.