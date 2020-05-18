d’Amico International shipping sales MT Cielo di Guangzhou vessel for a consideration of US$ 8.8 million

d’Amico International Shipping S.A., an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) (“d’Amico Tankers”), signed a memorandum of agreement for the sale of the MT Cielo di Guangzhou (the “Vessel”), a 38,877 dwt Handysize product tanker vessel, built in 2006 by Guangzhou Shipyard International, China, for a consideration of US$ 8.8 million.

This transaction allows d’Amico Tankers to generate at the Vessel’s delivery around US$ 8.8 million in cash, net of commissions and having already fully reimbursed the vessel’s bank loan in March 2020.

As of today, DIS’ fleet comprises 45.5 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 23.5 owned, 13 chartered-in and 9 bareboat chartered-in. DIS has also 1 vessel in commercial management) with an average age of about 6.9 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels. Paolo d’Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated:

“I am glad to announce the conclusion of this sale transaction, which will further strengthen our liquidity position through a net cash generation of approximately US$ 8.8 million. In addition, the MT Cielo di Guangzhou was one of the oldest ship in our fleet, built in 2006, and through this deal we continue to pursue our long-term objective of controlling a young and efficient product tanker fleet.”

From today this pressrelease is available on the investor relationssection of DIS website, filed with CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

Source: d’Amico International Shipping S.A.