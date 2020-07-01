Dammam port records highest number of container handling from one ship

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has set a new record through the operator of the second container terminal, Saudi Global Ports Company, with the handling of 12,691 modular containers from the largest container ship, COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS, representing the highest record for container handling from one ship in the ports of the Eastern region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ship, COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS, is operated by the Orient Overseas Container Line OOCL based in Hong Kong, and it is considered as one of the largest ships in the world, with a length of 400 meters, width of 59 meters, and a capacity of 19,273 TEUs.

This achievement is an affirmation of King Abdulaziz Port’s ability to deal with all types of ships and goods, as well as its high and competitive operational capacity that contributed to placing it within the map of important global ports.

It is reported that King Abdulaziz Port is the largest Saudi port on the Arabian Gulf, and is characterized by its location which is an integrated commercial window linking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the world with 43 berths, an area of 19 km2, and a capacity of 105 million tons. The port has recently witnessed the signing of the largest 30-year Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) Agreement in the Kingdom with the Saudi Global Ports (SGP) with investments exceeding SR 7 billion to develop and operate container terminals at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

Source: Saudi Gazette